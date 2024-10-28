Jigra Final Worldwide Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film fails to lure cine-goers; Ends run with Rs 62 crore

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role along with Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The prison-break action-drama is now sulking and heading for a finish of Rs 62 crore globally, of which Rs 37 crore gross will have come from the domestic markets.

Jigra Netts Rs 31 Crore In India; Ends Its Theatrical Run On A Disastrous Note

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra ended up being a disaster in India. The movie opened with an underwhelming figure of Rs 4.5 crore in India and collected Rs 21.95 crore in its first week. It couldn't show any growth after its first Monday drop. The movie struggled to register decent numbers afterward and is now ending its theatrical run at Rs 31 crore net in India.

Jigra fared better in overseas locations where it grossed around USD 3 Million which is Rs 25 crore. It remained an average box office performer in the international markets. The total cume of the Alia Bhatt starrer has reached to Rs 62 crore at the worldwide box office, resulting in a big flop.

Mixed Word-Of-Mouth, Lukewarm Marketing, And Limited Appeal Locks Jigra's Fate

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the action-drama layered with sibling emotions was promoted as a mainstream commercial entertainer, but it turned out as a niche film that had its targeted audience in metro cities. Though it received some praise from urban-centric audiences, it was not enough to make it a successful attempt.

The movie was majorly panned for its weak second half. Moreover, the makers didn't go aggressive while promoting it. The teaser and trailer worked decently but they couldn't ignite the much-needed buzz among the audience. The limited appeal of the genre curtailed its business to a major extent.

Jigra Is A Financially Safe Project; All Eyes On Its OTT Reception

Although Jigra turned out to be a major flop at the box office, it is a financially safe project, thanks to the favorable non-theatrical deals cracked by the makers beforehand.

The Alia Bhatt starrer is expected to have a good reception during its digital release.

About Jigra

Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans. Satya, being the elder one, is over-protective of her brother and is more like a parent to him. They live with a rich and powerful relative of theirs. Satya never feels like she, or her brother, is a part of their family.

Ankur is a programmer. He is good friends with Kabir, the son of the relative Satya and Ankur are living with. They go to Hanshi Dao, an island in South East Asia, to pitch a business idea. One night, when Ankur and Kabir are returning to their hotel rooms, they get caught by the local police. Kabir is the one with the drugs but it is Ankur who gets wrongly implicated, much thanks to Kabir's powerful father. Ankur is given a life sentence.

It is now upto Satya to save her innocent brother from being electrocuted in the Hanshi Dao prison. Will she be able to save her brother? Watch Jigra to find that out.

