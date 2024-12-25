Baby John Opening Day Box Office Trends: Varun Dhawan starrer aims at a Rs 12 crore start

The Varun Dhawan led action entertainer, Baby John directed by Kalees, has taken a decent start at the box office in India as very early trends indicates first day business in the range of Rs 11.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore. The business of Baby John was impacted by the three-way clash with Pushpa 2 and Mufasa, though the first day of the film should have been in the range of Rs 13.00 crore to Rs 15.00 crore.

The non-franchise films with younger heroes are finding it tough at the box office in the post pandemic world – right from Ranveer Singh (Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, 83 and Cirkus) to Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) and Kartik Aaryan (Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha & Chandu Champion) – have struggled to hit the double-digit mark on the first day. Varun Dhawan too has been in the same boat with Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya, though Baby John’s start is the best among the films mentioned above barring the Kabir Khan directed 83.

The business was boosted due to the Christmas Holiday, but there was also competition in the urban areas from Mufasa and the mass belts from Pushpa 2. The final business of Baby John could be higher or lower depending on the walk-in audience through the evening and night shows, but very early trends suggest an opening in the above-mentioned range.

There is an extended holiday period ahead, which means that there is scope to record a run and hit the Rs 100 crore mark by end of its run. There will be a drop on Thursday, but’s its the hold in business on Day 2 and Day 3 that will give us an idea on the long run trajectory of Baby John. It’s a decent start for Baby John, but there is a long weekend ahead and the trend over the next few days is crucial.

