After making a debut on Netflix with Maharaj and Archies respectively, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to mark their presence on the big screen with the Advait Chandan-directed Loveyapa. The film is arriving on the big screen on February 7, 2025, and has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours 18 minutes.

Loveyapa is seeing an All-India release by Zee Studios and the distributor is looking to release the film on about 1200 screens nationwide. The advance booking for Loveyapa opened on Wednesday and the response has not been so encouraging. As on Thursday at 3.30 PM, Loveyapa has sold approximately 2400 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis.

As per the present advance booking trends, the final pre-sale of Loveyapa could be in the range of 5000 tickets in the national chains, which indicates first day business in the range of Rs 1.00 crore to Rs 1.20 crore. This is not exactly a good start, byt there was a chance for Loveyapa to even open in Lakhs too, and if the film manages to push itself above the crore mark, there is a shot to double up on Saturday and Sunday and then hope for strong word of mouth to come in play for the weekdays.

Loveyapa is a remake of Love Today and remakes are not exactly doing well at the box office, but the original film has not been consumed by a lot of people, so the hope is on the youth to come on board the film over the weekend. The content is of utmost importance for Loveyapa, as the start is not what it should be for a film marking the launch of Aamir Khan’s son and Sridevi’s daughter.

The film has faced unexpected opposition from the Himesh Reshammiya-led Badass Ravikumar and the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. All eyes on the weekend trajectory now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.