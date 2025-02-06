Badass Ravi Kumar Final Advance Bookings: Himesh Reshammiya's spoof-actioner sells EXCELLENT 43,000 tickets in top chains for Day 1; set for BIG start

Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead, is finally hitting the screens tomorrow, February 7. The spoof actioner has generated a significant buzz among the audience, and that's what drove its advance booking, too.

Badass Ravi Kumar records excellent pre-sales; set for a good start

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar has sold around 43,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone. This is an excellent pre-sales for a Himesh Reshammiya movie. Interestingly, its pre-bookings are far better than those of its rival release, Loveyapa, which stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

The self-aware spoof action drama is expected to take a good start at the box office. As per current trends, the movie should aim for an opening in the vicinity of Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 5.50 crore, with a high chance of touching Rs 6 crore, depending on spot booking and walk-ins.

The opening weekend target for Badass Ravi Kumar should be around Rs 15 crore, even with flat runs on Saturday and Sunday. One must note that Badass Ravi Kumar is getting the benefits of smart pricing. The movie is priced consciously at just Rs 99 and Rs 150 in all the properties nationwide.

Badass Ravi Kumar recovers its budget before release; a safe bet

Backed by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravi Kumar has already recouped its cost of production by selling its non-theatrical rights. The makers have made Badass Ravi Kumar a safe bet for cinemas, as there is nothing to lose! Whatever the movie will do theatrically, it will only count as profit.

For the uninitiated, the movie is made at a controlled cost. Moreover, the makers didn't spend a hefty amount on promotions and advertising. The over-the-top dialogues and songs went viral on social media and grabbed eyeballs, which eventually helped it become one of the most anticipated releases of this month.

If all goes well, Badass Ravi Kumar will end up being the first success of Bollywood in 2025.

