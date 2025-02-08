Badass Ravi Kumar becomes a digital sensation; Himesh Reshammiya flooded with merchandising opportunities

Badass Ravi Kumar has surpassed box office success and is now heading toward a bigger goal after taking the internet by storm! After shattering records with millions of views on its official trailer and songs, the movie’s dialogues have carved their way into netizens’ hearts. From fan edits to memes featuring Ravi Kumar’s iconic one-liners, his influence is everywhere.

Himesh Reshammiya, who stars as the lead in the movie, has set a new benchmark for digital recoveries of his melodies. The punchlines have become such a cultural phenomenon that merchandisers are eager to turn those dialogues into profit.

Brands are jumping at the chance to capitalize on the 100-plus original and epic dialogues that have taken the younger generation by storm. The Hookah Bar crooner is flooded with collaboration opportunities, thanks to his larger-than-life portrayal of Ravi Kumar.

One of the marketing opportunities allegedly presented to the singer is the creation of the Badass Ravi Kumar superhero universe. This would include curated merchandise, comic books, and brand tie-ups.

The blockbuster sale of the music has already covered the movie's production cost and subsidiary recoveries. Henceforth, every rupee generated through theatrical and OTT releases or overseas deals will be pure profit.

Badass Ravi Kumar has opened doors to multiple revenue-generating opportunities, which Reshammiya will benefit from in the future. Moreover, he will be credited for creating his own cult universe, with reels, edits, and memes serving as proof of its legacy in the years to come.

Ravi Kumar has become a movement, thanks to his unabashed swag and badassery. As a result, the future of the Badass Ravi Kumar universe looks brighter, bigger, and bolder than ever. In addition to Reshammiya, the movie also stars renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva as one of the leads.

Badass Ravi Kumar hit theaters on February 7 and has already collected Rs 4.74 crore at the box office on its second day.