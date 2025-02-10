Badass Ravi Kumar Day 4 Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya's movie fizzles out after good start
Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar has slowed down at the box office after strong opening. Let's check out how Himesh Reshammiya-starrer is expected to perform on Day 4.
Badass Ravi Kumar, which marks Himesh Reshammiya's comeback, is among the latest releases at the box office. Packed with over-the-top dialogues and action sequences, the musical action comedy is a complete entertainer. Touted as '80's type ki picture', it has generated strong buzz with cinephiles flocking to theaters on the opening day. However, Badass Ravi Kumar has now started to fizzle out after the weekend.
Badass Ravi Kumar Loses Strength On Day 4; To Witness Weak Monday
Helmed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar collected Rs 6.25 crore in the opening weekend at the box office. Going by the trends, Himesh Reshammiya's movie will have a weak Monday. The musical action comedy is expectated to collect an estimated business of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. The earnings of Day 4 comes as a huge decline after its solid opening.
Badass Ravi Kumar To Emerge As An Underperformer
Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Musicals, Badass Ravi Kumar will have a disappointing end of its theatrical run. Going by the current trends, the retro action comedy will turn out to be a theatrical underperformer despite its strong hype. The positive factor is that Himesh Reshammiya will recover revenues from ticket sales, digital platforms, music, and satellite rights.
Made on a controlled budget of Rs 20 crore, the musical action comedy was expected to become the first success of 2025. Now, Sanam Teri Kasam, which has been performing extraordinarily in its re-release, is all set to achieve this feat.
Also starring Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari, Badass Ravi Kumar hit the screens on February 7, 2025. It clashed with Loveyapa along with re-releases of Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar.
Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters
Badass Ravi Kumar is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
