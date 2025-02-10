Loveyapa Day 4 India Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie holds alright after low 1st weekend

Loveyapa, which stars newcomers Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has completed four days of its release in theaters. The romantic comedy is competing with Badass Ravi Kumar and Sanam Teri Kasam. Loveyapa has failed to meet its expectations at the box office. After its low opening weekend, the rom-com has witnessed upward trajectory and is holding alright on the weekday.

Loveyapa Holds Fine On Day 4; 25 Percent Drop Expected

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa has had a lukewarm business at the box office. A day after its muted growth, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer is expected to collect Rs 75 lakh on first Monday. The romantic comedy earned Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday.

On Day 4, Loveyapa is likely to drop around 25 percent only from the opening day, which comes as sort of a respite for the new release.

Loveyapa To Compete With Chhaava In Valentine Week

Not just Badass Ravi Kumar and Sanam Teri Kasam, Loveyapa also has a big competition lined up next week. Chhaava, the highly-anticipated movie is releasing on February 14. This is to note that the release date of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer coincides with Valentine's Day.

Loveyapa, which couldn't generate enough buzz for its release, opened to a low opening of Rs 1 crore on Friday. It serves as a Hindi remake of Love Today, the 2022 Tamil romantic comedy. The remake factor is among the major reasons that Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film hasn't been a top choice of cinegoers this week.

The minimal growth of Advait Chandan's helmer doesn't promise it to be considered as a successful venture. In fact, the well-budgeted movie will end up as an underperformer at the box office as the breakout is missing.

Loveyapa In Theaters

Loveyapa is running in theaters near you.

