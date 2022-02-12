Badhaai Do Box Office: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar's social comedy starts slow; Collects Rs 1.65 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do had a slow start at the box office as it could manage Rs. 1.65cr nett on Friday. The film has got a lot of work to do over the weekend to stay afloat and reach a respectable total. The reasons for the poor opening can be attributed to factors like a taboo subject, competition from new OTT releases with the most prominent being Gehraiyaan, and low marketing.



The film was always going to struggle since the regular flow of releases has not started ever since the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. A film like Badhaai Do depends more on the walk-in crowds and this has not happened since the theatre-going habit has not been cultivated after the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19. Ideally, the film deserved an OTT release to reach its niche set of audience but that was not the case since the makers preferred to release the film in theatres instead. The box office is likely to start rolling from the end of February, with the release of Ajith Kumar starrer and H Vinoth directorial Valimai, and Alia Bhatt starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, after which there will be a regular flow of releases till Eid and hopefully, even further.

The day 2 of Badhaai Do has started better than yesterday and a collection in the vicinity of Rs. 2.5cr nett can be expected. Sunday should out-perform both Friday and Saturday since there will be a semi-holiday in the form of Valentine's day the next day, which will result in healthy footfalls post evening.



The release calendar looks absolutely packed with more and more Pan-India releases, thus giving audiences a variety of options to choose from. We had one this week as well, with the release of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi. Due to delayed print, it did not do much on its first day.

Written by Rishil Jogani

