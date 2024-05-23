Barah By Barah Advance Booking: Ambitious indie film sells 2000 tickets in limited release of 30 screens
Barah By Barah, directed by Gaurav Madan and produced by Jignesh Patel, releases in theatres on 24th May, 2024. The movie has sold around 2000 tickets across India in 30 screens.
Barah By Barah, directed by Gaurav Madan, produced by Jignesh Patel and starring Gyanendra Tripathi, Harish Khanna, Bhumika Dube, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and others, is set to release in theatres on 24th May, 2024. This indie film has sold around 1800 tickets in advance across primary multiplex chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis and the overall tickets sold are expected to be in the vicinity of 2000, as at 3pm. The movie may end up selling around 3000 tickets by day's close.
Barah By Barah Has Sold Around 2000 Tickets Across 30 Screens In India At At 3Pm, A Day Prior To Release
Barah By Barah is having a targetted release of 30 screens by Platoon Distribution across 9 cities in India - Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Varanasi, Hyderabad. It's having a show or two in each centre. Precisely, a total of 40-60 shows of this film are scheduled for the opening day. A popular ticket pricing has been opted by the distributors for their film. If the momentum of the advance bookings carries on, on the day of release, the movie can aim for an opening of around Rs 10 lakhs.
Makers Of Barah By Barah Will Expect Growth In Audience Turnout Through The Weekend
Barah By Barah is being described as a very poignant film by those who have watched it. If the movie keeps getting audiences through the weekend, we can expect more shows from Monday. It is generally difficult for films like these to get audience support but the advance bookings surely give some confidence about the theatrical future of independent films. It is important to note that the movie will be locking horns with Bhaiyya Ji and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, among other new releases and holdover releases.
Watch the Barah By Barah Trailer
About Barah By Barah
A photographer who clicks the last photographs of the dead at Varanasi's Manikarnika ghat goes on a journey through the periphery of the circle of life and death.
Barah By Barah In Theatres
Barah By Barah releases in theatres on 24th May, 2024. The film's tickets can be purchased from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Are you planning to watch Barah By Barah?
