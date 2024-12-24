Barroz Advance Box Office Prediction: Mohanlal's movie looks to take a good start on Christmas, despite Marco onslaught

Mollywood has witnessed new releases, Marco and Rifle Club last week and now Barroz is all set to join the list. The fantasy drama, which stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the titular role, is also his debut as a director. Despite his strong screen presence, Barroz doesn't have buzz and hasn't ignited high anticipation among cinegoers so far. The upcoming film is expected to receive its business mainly from the family audience.

Barroz Expected To Open At Rs 3 Crore In Kerala

Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, Barroz is likely to open in the north of Rs 3 crore in Kerala. The advance box office prediction of the opening day seems to be quite good, considering its less hype and anticipation. Mohanlal-starrer is likely to stick around for some weeks in theaters while performing well at the box office, provided it receives positive word-of-mouth from the cinegoers.

Barroz To Compete With Marco And Rifle Club

Also featuring Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos and others, Barroz will lock horns with Marco and Rifle Club at the Malayalam box office. While Marco led by Unni Mukundan was released on December 20, Rifle Club hit the screens on December 19. Unni Mukundan's gory actioner opened to Rs 30 crore plus worldwide in the first weekend. Aashiq Abu's latest directorial collected Rs 10 crore gross in its extended opening weekend in global markets.

While Barroz has to prove its worth starting from the opening day, coinciding with Christmas, the positive factor is that it has a different genre and the audience as compared to its rivals. Mohanlal-starrer primarily has children as its target audience. It requires strong support from the family cinegoers to be able to receive favorable reception and enjoy healthy trend at the box office. Though there is not enough buzz, we cannot underestimate the power of Mohanlal's stardom. Cut to 2023 around Christmas, Mohanlal delivered a blockbuster film, Neru. The courtroom drama, which featured him as Advocate Vijayamohan, was released on December 21 last year.

Barroz stars Mohanlal as Barroz, the ghost who has guarded a treasure inside Da Gama palace for centuries. The film will be released in 3D and IMAX formats. It is dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages.

Watch The Official Trailer of Barroz (In 3D):

