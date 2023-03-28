Bholaa Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking and opening day

Ajay Devgn is all gearing up for the release of his big-ticket action entertainer, Bholaa (3D), on March 30. Bholaa pairs Ajay with Tabu yet again after the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2 at box office and is releasing with high hopes from the trade circles. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 144.49 minutes (2 hour 24 minutes).

Bholaa to release on approx.4000 screens

While the screen booking is still going on, Bholaa is targeting a release on about 4000 screens across the India, with showcasing targeting 3D in the national chains and 2D elsewhere. The team has gone ahead with a pricing strategy similar to Drishyam 2 i.e. popular pricing. The advances for Bholaa opened 2 weeks back in premium formats, though all the formats opened on Sunday morning – 4 days before the release.

As of Tuesday at 10 am, Bholaa has sold approx. 11,600 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – as PVR leads from the front by selling 6200 tickets followed by Inox at 2900 and Cinepolis at 2500. The film will be targeting a final advance in the vicinity of 35,000 to 40,000 in the three chains, until and unless, there is a big surge in demand on the final day of bookings. There is the Ram Navami holiday benefit that Bholaa will get, especially in the mass belts, which should result in a higher than usual walk-in audience.

Bholaa should target a double digit opening

Bholaa should be targeting an opening in the double-digit range as that would lay the platform for the film to reap benefit of the 2-week open run midst the holiday on April 7 (Good Friday) and April 14 (Mahaveer & Ambedkar Jayanti). The start would be a little slower than expected, but there is enough for the film to make up for the opening as all it needs is a good talk in the audience. Bholaa is a film that caters to the single screens – thanks to the action and the heroic dialogues – and the hope is on 3D factor to heat up the things in the multiplex too in the long run.

The film is a mid-week release and hence there might a nominal drop on Friday, but then, if the talk is positive, it should get back to the opening day levels on Saturday and then score the biggest day since it’s release on Sunday with masses coming on board big numbers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bholaa.

