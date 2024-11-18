Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 18 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film collects Rs 2.25 crore; Aims at a Rs 250 crore finish in India

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is on a roll at the box office these days. Through the three week run, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as a super hit at the ticket windows despite its clash with the massive film, Singham Again. The horror comedy has been performing well since its release. After its steady trend in the third weekend, Kartik's film witnessed an expected dip on the third Monday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Earns Rs 2.25 Crore; Drops By 45% On 3rd Monday

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has become Kartik Aaryan's highest-grossing film of all time, collected in the range of Rs 2.00 to 2.25 crore net on the 18th day as per estimates. The cume collection of Anees Bazmee's latest helmer now stands at Rs 220.75 crore net. Kartik's latest clean hit witnessed a drop of 45 per cent on Monday from last Friday (Day 15) which had Rs 4 crore net earnings.

Anees Bazmee's directorial had a tremendous start of Rs 148.75 crore in the first week at the domestic markets, followed by an impressive second week (Rs 56.5 crore) at ticket windows. It collected 15.50 crore in the third weekend.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 15.75 crore Day 11 Rs 4.85 crore Day 12 Rs 4.15 crore Day 13 Rs 3.75 crore Day 14 Rs 4 crore Day 15 Rs 4.5 crore Day 16 Rs 5 crore Day 17 Rs 6 crore Day 18 Rs 2.25 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 220.75 crore (Estimates) in 18 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Cross The Rs 250 Crore Mark In India

Just like its rival release, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also expected to enter the Rs 250 crore club in India by the end of its theatrical run. Both movies are at loggerheads at the box office to become the second highest-grossing Indian film released on Diwali. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 holds a top spot at Rs 260.25 crore net in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

