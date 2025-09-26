Top Highest Opening Days in APTS: Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG Third
They Call Him OG secured third place in the list of biggest opening days in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Pawan Kalyan starrer grossed Rs. 76 crore approx, trailing just behind Pushpa 2 (Rs. 80.50 crore) and RRR (Rs. 77.50 crore). These are the only three films to gross over Rs. 70 crore on their opening day in the twin states.
Included in these opening day numbers are massive Rs. 27 crore previews from Wednesday night. Traditionally, films had high-collecting early morning shows, which are now being phased out by preview shows the night before. Pushpa 2 was the first one to do it on a wide scale; with OG, it has gone to an altogether different level.
Going forward, there may be a question of how to account for these numbers. Currently, it's only one preview show per screen, but who is to stop it from going to two shows or even three shows? At that point, it would essentially be two days of collections being reported as one, blurring the definition of an opening ‘day’. A similar situation has already played out in overseas reporting.
Breaking down by the region, OG played best in the Coastal Andhra, where it scored the biggest opening day of all time, surpassing RRR. In Nizam, it came second behind Pushpa 2, while in the Ceded districts, it was also behind Devara.
The Top Twenty Opening Day Grossers in APTS are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|1
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 80.50 cr.
|2
|RRR
|2022
|Rs. 77.50 cr.
|3
|They Call Him OG
|2025
|Rs. 76.00 cr.
|4
|Devara
|2024
|Rs. 65.00 cr.
|5
|Kalki 2898 AD
|2024
|Rs. 57.25 cr.
|6
|Salaar
|2023
|Rs. 55.00 cr.
|7
|Hari Hara Veera Mallu
|2025
|Rs. 47.00 cr.
|8
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 44.75 cr.
|9
|Guntur Kaaram
|2023
|Rs. 42.50 cr.
|10
|Game Changer
|2024
|Rs. 42.50 cr.
|11
|Saaho
|2019
|Rs. 40.75 cr.
|12
|Syeraa Narasimha Reddy
|2019
|Rs. 39.00 cr.
|13
|Adipurush
|2023
|Rs. 38.75 cr.
|14
|Sarkaru Vaari Paata
|2020
|Rs. 36.25 cr.
|15
|Vakeel Saab
|2022
|Rs. 35.75 cr.
|16
|Sarileru Neekevvaru
|2024
|Rs. 34.50 cr.
|17
|Bheemla Nayak
|2022
|Rs. 30.50 cr.
|18
|Radhe Shyam
|2022
|Rs. 30.50 cr.
|19
|Veera Simha Reddy
|2023
|Rs. 30.25 cr.
|20
|Aravindha Sametha
|2018
|Rs. 29.50 cr.
