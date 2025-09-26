Top Highest Opening Days in APTS: Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG Third

They Call Him OG secured third place in the list of biggest opening days in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Pawan Kalyan starrer grossed Rs. 76 crore approx, trailing just behind Pushpa 2 (Rs. 80.50 crore) and RRR (Rs. 77.50 crore). These are the only three films to gross over Rs. 70 crore on their opening day in the twin states.

Included in these opening day numbers are massive Rs. 27 crore previews from Wednesday night. Traditionally, films had high-collecting early morning shows, which are now being phased out by preview shows the night before. Pushpa 2 was the first one to do it on a wide scale; with OG, it has gone to an altogether different level.

Going forward, there may be a question of how to account for these numbers. Currently, it's only one preview show per screen, but who is to stop it from going to two shows or even three shows? At that point, it would essentially be two days of collections being reported as one, blurring the definition of an opening ‘day’. A similar situation has already played out in overseas reporting.

Breaking down by the region, OG played best in the Coastal Andhra, where it scored the biggest opening day of all time, surpassing RRR. In Nizam, it came second behind Pushpa 2, while in the Ceded districts, it was also behind Devara.

The Top Twenty Opening Day Grossers in APTS are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 80.50 cr. 2 RRR 2022 Rs. 77.50 cr. 3 They Call Him OG 2025 Rs. 76.00 cr. 4 Devara 2024 Rs. 65.00 cr. 5 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 57.25 cr. 6 Salaar 2023 Rs. 55.00 cr. 7 Hari Hara Veera Mallu 2025 Rs. 47.00 cr. 8 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 44.75 cr. 9 Guntur Kaaram 2023 Rs. 42.50 cr. 10 Game Changer 2024 Rs. 42.50 cr. 11 Saaho 2019 Rs. 40.75 cr. 12 Syeraa Narasimha Reddy 2019 Rs. 39.00 cr. 13 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 38.75 cr. 14 Sarkaru Vaari Paata 2020 Rs. 36.25 cr. 15 Vakeel Saab 2022 Rs. 35.75 cr. 16 Sarileru Neekevvaru 2024 Rs. 34.50 cr. 17 Bheemla Nayak 2022 Rs. 30.50 cr. 18 Radhe Shyam 2022 Rs. 30.50 cr. 19 Veera Simha Reddy 2023 Rs. 30.25 cr. 20 Aravindha Sametha 2018 Rs. 29.50 cr.

