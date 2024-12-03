Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Week Wise Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn starrer loses grip against Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy

Diwali 2024 releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have completed one month of release at the box office. Both movies clashed in a neck-to-neck battle throughout their theatrical run. Here's taking a look at their week-wise box office comparison.

Singham Again led the first week with 10% higher figures

The Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty movie Singham Again took a banger start at the box office and smashed over Rs 111 crore in the opening weekend itself. Further, the movie went on to end its first week at Rs 163.75 crore net at the Indian box office. In comparison to its rival release, the cop actioner recorded 10% higher figures.

For the record, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 smashed Rs 100 crore in the opening weekend and went on to smash Rs 148.75 crore by the end of its first week. Though the Kartik Aaryan movie remained on the lower side in Week 1, tables turned from the 2nd weekend onwards.

Singham Again takes a backseat in 2nd week; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnesses better trends

The cop action movie started showing dips 2nd weekend onwards, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 got tougher and stronger as the days passed. Singham Again collected Rs 47.75 crore in Week 2, while the horror-comedy recorded 18% higher figures, around Rs 56.50 crore net in India. The movie successfully narrowed the gap between their total box office collections.

Further, the horror-comedy witnessed another solid week, scoring Rs 23 crore against Singham Again's Rs 16.10 crore. The Kartik Aaryan movie successfully overtook the relatively bigger film and started taking the lead from the fourth weekend onwards.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 overtakes Singham Again's total in 4th week; manages a slight margin

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added Rs 10.50 crore to the tally in Week 4, taking the cume to Rs 238.50 crore net in India. On the other hand, the Rohit Shetty movie collected just Rs 6.35 crore in the fourth week, taking the total collection to Rs 233.95 crore net.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 not only surpassed the total cume of Singham Again in their fourth week but also managed a margin of Rs 5 crore.

Currently, the cop universe stands at Rs 238 crore net, while the horror-comedy leads the clash with Rs 244.60 crore net at the domestic box office, securing a slight margin. While Singham Again is heading for a finish at Rs 240 crore, the Kartik Aaryan movie will end up collecting Rs 246 crore at the Indian box office.

Week-Wise Net India Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

Week Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Singham Again Week 1 Rs 148.75 crore Rs 163.75 crore Week 2 Rs 56.50 crore Rs 47.75 crore Week 3 Rs 23 crore Rs 16.10 crore Week 4 Rs 10.50 crore Rs 6.35 crore Day 29 Rs 2 crore Rs 1.30 crore Day 30 Rs 1.75 crore Rs 1.17 crore Day 31 Rs 2.10 crore Rs 1.65 crore Total Rs 244.60 crore Rs 238.05 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

