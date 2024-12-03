The Sukumar directed Pushpa 2: The Rule led by Allu Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil is all set to arrive on December 5 with humongous pre-release expectations. The action-packed entertainer is the most awaited feature film of 2024 in India, riding high on the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 was recently certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes (201 minutes).

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is being released by Anil Thadani and early trends indicates a massive release on over 4500 screens in North Indian belt. It’s the widest release for a South Dubbed film in North India, as also one of the widest releases of all time in Hindi. In terms of showcasing too, the makers have secured almost 80 percent showcasing at an all-India level due to lack of competition in the cinema halls.

The advance bookings for Pushpa 2 opened on Saturday noon, and the till Tuesday at 4 PM, the Allu Arjun starrer has sold around 1,85,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and will be aiming to top the 2 lakh tickets mark by 8 PM on Tuesday, with closing sale in the vicinity of 2.25 lakh. In the national chain, the film sold approximately 50,000 tickets on Saturday, 55,000 tickets on Sunday, 50,000 tickets on Monday and is eyeing at 75,000 to 80,000 tickets on Tuesday.

In an ideal scenario, the final day of booking would be 2x the previous day, which means a sale of 1.50 lakh to 1.60 lakh on Wednesday, taking the final advance in the vicinity of 4 lakh tickets, however, one must note that Pushpa 2 is the most hyped feature film of 2024 and the momentum could take the film even closer to the 4.25 lakh mark by Wednesday mid-night. The final advance of Pushpa 2 will be among the top 5 of all time in the national chains alongside Bahubali 2 (6.50 lakh), Jawan (5.57 lakh), Pathaan (5.56 lakh), KGF 2 (5.15 lakh) and Animal (4.60 lakh). There is an outside chance for Pushpa 2 to hit the final pre-sale of Animal, but all of that depends on the movement on the last day of sales cycle.

Talking of other chains, Pushpa 2 has sold around 12,500 tickets in MovieMax as on Tuesday at 3.30 PM, chasing the all-time record of Stree 2, which sold 21,780 tickets. Rajhans on the other hand has sold over 28,000 tickets for the opening day alone, and will soon zoom past the present record holder KGF 2 (32,386 tickets). There is a cancellation of 3D release for the film, which means the number of tickets sold in both Rajhans and MovieMax could come down depending on pre-sale volume in 3D.

Talking of first day business, Pushpa 2 is aiming to open in the range of Rs 57.00 crore to Rs 62.00 crore, depending on how strong the walk-ins are on Thursday. A positive talk in the audience in the early morning shows could push the business towards the Rs 65 crore mark in Hindi, making it the number one opener of all time, and a below par reports could curtail the prospects around the Rs 55 crore mark. It’s a bumper start, and the numbers are coming it despite limited release for the Hindi version in South India, which in ideal case would have pushed the biz by 15 percent.

The film is sure to be the #1 opener for a dubbed film in Hindi, topping the previous best KGF 2, which opened around the Rs 52.50 crore mark and we need to see if it can come closer to Jawan, which opened at Rs 64 crore. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 should also be the biggest non-holiday opener of all time by topping the previous best, Pathaan, which opened at Rs 55.75 crore in Hindi on January 25. Pushpa 2 will also established Allu Arjun as one of the biggest crowd pullers of present times and it's on him to make the right choices to leverage the reach post the advent of going national with Pushpa 1.

