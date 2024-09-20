Bibi Rajni Box Office Collection Week 3: Roopi Gill-starrer devotional film continues its BLOCKBUSTER run, earning Rs 14 crore

Bibi Rajni, directed by Amar Hundal, continues its glorious trend at the box office. The Punjabi movie is not slowing down anytime soon. Starring Roopi Gill and Yograj Singh in the lead, the devotional drama has touched the nerves of the audience, which is the major reason why the movie is doing phenomenal business at the ticket window.

Bibi Rajni Adds Rs 2.6 Crore To The Tally In Third Week

After an impressive first week of Rs 5.60 crore, the movie jumped in its second weekend and registered another superb week of Rs 6.10 crore, which is unusual for movies without a star face.

In its third week, Bibi Rajni faced major competition from Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin starrer Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, which somehow affected its blockbuster wave. However, the movie collected Rs 2.6 crore in its third week and took the total cume to Rs 14.46 crore net at the Indian box office in three weeks.

Interestingly, both Bibi Rajni and Ardaas 3 are devotional movies. It had not happened before when the two devotional Punjabi movies stormed the box office with a superb trend in the same week.

Bibi Rajni Closes Third Week At Rs 30 Crore Worldwide, BLOCKBUSTER

Besides its phenomenal domestic theatrical run, the movie is doing extremely well in foreign markets. The Punjabi movie has grossed a total of Rs 30.50 crore at the worldwide box office, of which Rs 13.50 crore came from overseas locations, while India contributed Rs 17 crore.

Bibi Rajni is showing the trajectory of Chaar Sahibzade. It will be interesting to see whether it can take advantage of National Cinema Day on its fourth Friday and see another spike in collections. The devotional movie is relatively small compared to Gippy Grewal’s latest release, Ardaas 3. However, it succeeded in attracting the crowd with its strong content and showed the potential to hit a massive number by the end of its theatrical run.

The box office collections of Bibi Rajni at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Net India BOC Week One Rs. 5.60 crore Week Two Rs. 6.10 crore 3rd Weekend Rs. 1.85 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 0.20 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.20 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.20 crore 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.15 crore. Total Rs. 14.30 crore in 21 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

