Ardaas 3 Box Office Collections Week 1: Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin film braves Bibi Rajni wave; Set to emerge a HIT

Gippy Grewal's latest release, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, a.k.a. Ardaas 3, is doing well at the box office. Written, directed, and produced by the actor himself, the movie met with critical acclaim and received positive word-of-mouth from the audience, which helped it attain an impressive first-week total.

Ardaas 3 Mints Rs 6 crore In Its First Week, Shows Strong Hold Against Bibi Rajni

The Punjabi movie is in no mood to slow down at the box office anytime soon. The movie, which opened with Rs 90 lakh, went on to collect Rs 4.05 crore in its first weekend. Though its business faced a dent by the blockbuster wave of Bibi Rajni, another Punjabi devotional movie, Ardaas 3, managed to hold its grounds tight on the weekdays. Reportedly, the devotional movie added Rs 2 crore to the tally, taking its first-week cume to Rs 6.15 crore net at the domestic box office.

Ardaas 3 is set to emerge as another successful Punjabi movie after Gandhi 3 and Bibi Rajni in the month of September.

Ardaas 3 Is Performing Well In The Overseas Markets

Besides its impressive domestic performance, the Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin movie is doing overwhelming business in foreign markets. As per reports, the movie has grossed in the vicinity of Rs 22 crore at the worldwide box office in its first week, of which Rs 7.25 crore came from the Indian markets.

Seeing the trend at which Ardaas 3 is performing, the movie is set to have another good weekend at the box office. The devotional drama will take advantage of National Cinema Day on its second Friday, which can push its domestic box office collection past the Rs 10 crore mark. The lifetime collection can go even higher based on the subsequent holds over the following weeks.

The Day Wise Collections Of Ardaas 3 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 90 lakh 2 Rs 1.40 crore 3 Rs 1.75 crore 4 Rs 0.55 crore 5 Rs 0.50 crore 6 Rs 0.50 crore 7 Rs 0.55 crore Total Rs 6.15 crore in 1st Week

About Ardaas 3

Ardaas 3 titled Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is a devotional film starring Pubjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. The film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jasmine Bhasin, Nirmal Rishi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jaggi Singh, Sardar Sohi, Seema Kaushal, Gurpreet Bhangu, Rana Jung Bahadur, Rupinder Rupi, Raghveer Boli, Ravneet Sohal, Ravinder Mand, Malkeet Rauni, Daljit Dalli, Basheer, Aman Kotish and Taniya Mahajan

Ardaas 3 In Theatres

Ardaas 3 plays at a theatre near you now.

