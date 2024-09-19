Gippy Grewal shares Hina Khan didn’t reveal about cancer during Shinda Shinda No Papa promotions, ‘I was in shock after…’

Hina Khan is battling with stage three breast cancer, and her journey of resilience serves as an inspiration for many. Despite the setbacks, the actress continues to fulfill her commitments and work with professionalism. Recently, Gippy Grewal, who worked with the actress in the Punjabi film Shinde Shinde No Papa, talked about the actress and revealed that he was shocked after knowing about her disease.

Gippy Grewal said, “I have worked with Hina Khan in her first Punjabi film. I share a strong bond of friendship with her. In fact, my wife is also very close to her. During the promotion of the film, she didn't even inform us about her pain. We didn't have a word about it. I was in shock after reading her post.”

He further added, "I messaged her, and she assured me she's doing well. It takes a lot of strength to face something like this, and she remains a source of confidence for those around her."

Shinda Shinda No Papa was released in May this year, which marked Hina Khan's debut in the Punjabi film industry. She informed the netizens about cancer a month later. However, Gippy Grewal shared that the strong actress didn’t tell anyone about it, even during the film promotions, and he was shocked to read about it on social media.

For the unversed, on June 28, Hina Khan announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She informed her fans that her treatment had begun, and she had been staying strong and determined. As soon as this shocking news was out, celebrities, co-stars, friends, fans, and everyone showered love on the actress and wished her a speedy recovery.

She continues to keep her fans updated about her treatment, therapy, and how she is coping with the deadly disease. Recently, she informed her fans about struggling with mucositis, a condition that developed in her mouth as a side effect of chemotherapy. She asked netizens for advice and suggestions and also shared that the condition improved.

