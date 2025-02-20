Box Office: 5 Reasons why Chhaava is a HUGE SENSATION at the Box Office

Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Chhava is not looking to stop anytime soon at the box office as the love of the audience continues pouring in at theatres across India. The film has crossed Rs 200 crores nett at the box office on its 7th day and is currently looking forward to end its run at over Rs 400 crores. There are many factors which have contributed in making Chhaava the blockbuster it is. These factors are as follows:

1. Sambhaji Maharaj’s Prominence

For the common people across India and most importantly for those of Maharashtra, there is a huge prominence of the emperor of the Maratha kingdom Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. His story and his popularity among the people as one of the greatest Hindu rulers to ever fight for the common people succeeded in attracting the audience to the theatres.

2. Vicky Kaushal’s Performance

Vicky Kaushal has done complete justice to one of the most prominent rulers of Indian history through his acting. Surrounded by a talented cast throughout, Vicky Kaushal’s performance and dialogue delivery has turned out to be the highlight of the film in action and dramatic scenes alike, giving the audience probably the best possible show of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

3. Marketing and Controlled Budget

In a time where period films are made on a heavy budget of Rs 200 - 300 crores, Maddock Films has done a great job by making Chhaava at a cost of just Rs 140 crores without compromising on the quality of the film. The marketing tactics made the film hit the target audience right from the Day 1 of its release.

4. Connected Emotions and Sentiments

Showing an era where India was ruled by Mughals and how a Maratha emperor fought for his nation, the film succeeded in touching the emotions of the audience. This story full of bravery, valour and sacrifices touched a chord in the hearts of the audience which was waiting to be touched.

5. Lead Hero Presentation

For the past few years, the constant complaint of the leading heroes not being heroic enough was perfectly tackled in Chhaava. Showing the lead hero alone fight an army of thousands and ready to endlessly suffer for his people are some heroic elements that are evidently loved by the audience in the film.

Have you watched Chhaava yet and did you like it? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.