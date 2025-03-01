Box Office: 5 Reasons why Get Set Baby could not repeat the success of Unni Mukundan's Marco

Unni Mukundan’s Marco stormed the box office in 2024 with its intense action and gripping revenge drama, but his latest film, Get Set Baby, couldn’t recreate the same magic. Despite being a soft family entertainer, the film failed to make an impact with the younger audience who drive today’s box office success. Here are the top 5 reasons why Get Set Baby fell short:

1. Weak writing and outdated treatment

Get Set Baby revolves around the life of an IVF specialist juggling career and love life — a subject that’s sensitive and emotional. However, films like Good Newwz and Doctor G handled similar topics with a strong dose of humor, modern relationships, and relatable chaos. Get Set Baby’s writing felt too plain and lacked the punch needed to hook today’s audiences who prefer layered storytelling with a blend of humor, emotion, and glamour.

2. Underwhelming music and background score

Music is a crucial crowd-puller, and here’s where Get Set Baby struggled. Despite having Sam CS on board, the songs failed to go viral or make any noise before the release. On the other hand, Marco had Ravi Basrur’s hard-hitting background score and hit tracks like Blood and Marpapa, creating a solid buzz. Strong music often keeps films afloat even with average reviews, something Get Set Baby missed.

3. Limited appeal to youth audience

The film was designed for family audiences, especially married couples and older viewers. But today’s biggest ticket-buying crowd is the youth, who are drawn toward bold, edgy stories with action, dark emotions, and shocking twists. Movies like Arjun Reddy, Animal, and even Marco prove that raw storytelling works better than soft dramas in theatres today.

4. Pacing and editing flaws

The slow and relaxed pace of Get Set Baby didn’t sit well with younger viewers who expect slick, fast storytelling. Marco kept audiences on the edge of their seats with rapid cuts, non-stop action, and scenes that left no time to breathe. In comparison, Get Set Baby felt stretched, and editing could have made the narrative sharper.

5. No unexpected twists or gripping moments

Youth audiences crave unexpected twists and thrilling surprises every few minutes. Marco delivered these shockers frequently, keeping viewers fully engaged. Get Set Baby played safe with a linear story, predictable moments, and no real highs or surprises — ultimately making it easy to skip.

Overall, Get Set Baby’s subject was soft, but to truly attract today’s youth, it needed the complete package — comedy, hit music, slick editing, and masala moments that spark excitement. Without these elements, it struggled to stand out in the crowded box office race.