Kannappa Teaser Out: Big buzz, BIGGER box office prediction

A writer with the energy to narrate and the talent to crunch box office numbers like no other! Equip ...

A writer with the energy to narrate and the talent to crunch box office numbers like no other! Equipped with an MBA in Marketing, exchanged spreadsheets for screenplays! For her, razor-sharp investigation of Bollywood's hits and misses is as fulfilling as the love for Irani chai and a plate of steaming Hyderabadi biryani. Lights, camera, Shanaz