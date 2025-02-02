Box Office: 5 reasons why Kangana Ranaut-led Emergency ended with a dismal Rs 22 crore worldwide gross

Kangana Ranaut's latest offering, Emergency, met with dismal performance at the box office. Based on the story of India's Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the political drama fell through during its opening weekend itself and ended its theatrical run at a mere Rs 22 crore globally.

With another disappointing affair, Emergency turned into Kangana Ranaut's 11th consecutive flop at the global box office. Here's taking at the 5 major reasons why Emergency bombed.

1. Multiple postponements

Delays often kill the buzz! Emergency witnessed multiple delays in release, which hampered its buzz among the audience.

Initially, it was slated to be released in October 2023; however, it got pushed ahead to June 14, 2024, and then to September 6, 2024. Further, the movie faced another delay due to censor issues, and finally, it got released on January 17, 2025.

2. Poor promotions

The movie couldn't generate the much-needed curiosity among the audience with its cold promotions. The teaser, trailer, and songs failed to give it the buzz required for its box-office performance.

Kangana Ranaut promoted it through multiple interviews and podcasts; however, even these did not excite the audience much.

3. Lack of star factor

Though Emergency had an ensemble cast, it didn't have any star factor! Audience choices have seen a massive change in the post-pandemic times. Lack of a star factor is among the major reasons why Kangana Ranaut's Emergency failed at the box office.

4. Limited appeal & documentary feel

The biographical drama had limited appeal among the audience. It had a documentary feel that caters to a particular section of the audience.

In the times when big action movies are failing, Emergency could have only succeeded if it was opened to superlative word-of-mouth. Even that wasn't the case! The film received average reviews among the audience, which sealed its fate on the opening day itself.

5. Political inclination and biasedness

Kangana Ranaut follows a particular ideology and has a political inclination towards the ruling party. Her biases in the approach of Indira Gandhi's character and events were clearly visible.

Eventually, the movie falls into the category of propaganda movies, which are made to please the ruling government nowadays.

These are the five major reasons behind Emergency's lousy box office performance. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.