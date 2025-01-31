Eid 2025 Box Office Clash: Sikandar gets challenged by L2E Empuraan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and VD12 in battle royale

Eid 2025 is getting crowded, with multiple movies heating up for release across the nation. Be it Salman Khan's Sikandar or Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it will be a crucial period for box office records.

Though Salman Khan starrer Sikandar will not have any major clash from Bollywood, it will have to face fierce competition with the multiple releases from the regional industries. For the unversed, the AR Murugadoss directorial will clash with L2E Empuraan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and VD12 on Eid 2025.

One cannot ignore L2E Empuraan and its potential at the box office. It is the second installment of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaaran, the Mohanlal starrer is eyeing a pan-India release and is expected to fare well beyond its regional borders. If it clicks with the Hindi audience, it has enough potential to dent Sikandar in its home ground.

Another big release of Eid 2025 is Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role along with Bobby Deol. Though the movie is very hot in the Telugu markets, it will be a limited release in the Hindi regions. The period action-drama is expected to storm the box office down South but will have a minute effect on Sikandar.

Last but not least, Vijay Deverakonda is also gearing up to test his fate during the Eid festival. Tentatively titled VD12, the pan-India movie is a relatively small movie in front of Sikandar, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and L2 Empuraan. If the Pawan Kalyan movie didn't see any delay, VD12 might move ahead as clashing with the titans can impact its own business at the box office.

Advertisement

None of these ventures are expected to affect the box office performance of Salman Khan’s much-hyped movie Sikandar; however, such early assumptions cannot necessarily turn out to be true. As per current trends, Sikandar has the upper hand over the other releases, but one cannot underestimate a good South Indian movie these days. It will definitely be a crazy weekend for the audience as they will get a variety of options to enjoy at the box office.

Which one excites you the most? Comment down and Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.