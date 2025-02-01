Box Office: Does Kangana Ranaut stand to LOSE MONEY on Emergency? We analyze

Emergency, which grossed Rs 22 crore globally, won't be a profitable venture for producers including Kangana Ranaut. Let's delve into the impact of Kangana-starrer on the producers' share.

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Tejas in 2023, made a comeback in theaters with her latest release, Emergency this year. The historical biographical film starred the actress as India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also featured an ensemble star cast including Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and others in crucial roles. After her film finished at Rs 22 crore in global run, will Kangana be going to lose money on Emergency? Let's analyze.

Emergency Producers To Recover Under Rs 10 Crore In Global Theatrical Share

Released on January 17, 2025, Emergency has emerged as an underperformer at the box office. Backed by Kangana Ranaut, Zee Studios and Renu Pitti, the political film based on the Indian Emergency grossed Rs 22 crore by the end of its theatrical run. Kangana along with co-producers will only be able to recover under Rs 10 crore in its global theatrical share.

Kangana Ranaut To Bear The Loss Of Satellite Rights, Multiple Delays, And More

Satellite rights and OTT rights combined won't ensure Emergency to emerge as a profitable venture for its producers. Also, the soundtrack of Kangana Ranaut's project doesn't promise much revenue. Made on a decent budget, Emergency witnessed multiple postponements for its release which added to the costs. The release date being pushed also resulted in rising the interest charges.

With all the losses, Emergency has become a rare film in today's time and age that will be a financial setback to the producers.

Emergency Is Kangana Ranaut's 11th Underperformer In A Row

Kangana Ranaut is a talented artist who has given successful movies like Queen and the Tanu Weds Manu series. However, Kangana's career has been facing a drought with 10 underperformers (including five disasters, 4 flops, and 1 average) in the last decade. Emergency is her 11th film in the list. Her last successful venture was the 2015 film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns which was a blockbuster.

After the debacle of Emergency, Kangana now has two upcoming films, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata and Queen 2 lined up for the future.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

