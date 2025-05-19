Cannes Film Festival 2025: Robert Pattinson Reveals How Becoming Dad with His and Suki Waterhouse's Kid Changed Life

Robert Pattinson has shared how becoming a father has changed him both personally and professionally. Speaking at a press conference on May 18 during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Pattinson said having a baby with his partner, singer and actress Suki Waterhouse, has given him a new kind of energy.

“I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy,” Robert Pattinson told reporters, as per the Daily Mail. The couple welcomed their daughter in March 2024 but have kept her name and details private.

Pattinson, who stars in Die, My Love alongside Jennifer Lawrence, said fatherhood has reinvigorated his approach to acting. “Ever since she was born, it’s reinvigorated the way I approach work,” he said. “You’re a completely different person the next day.”

When his co-star Jennifer Lawrence spoke about how motherhood changed her, Pattinson nodded in agreement and added, “It’s literally just like what Jennifer said. I’m here just to support.”

Both Pattinson and Waterhouse have kept their family life very private. They are not on social media and have yet to share any photos or personal details about their daughter.

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about how motherhood has deeply impacted her life and career. She shares her three-year-old son Cy and a newborn with her husband, Cooke Maroney. Lawrence said that becoming a parent has changed everything for her, describing the experience as both brutal and incredible.

She shared that her children now influence every decision she makes about her work, from whether she takes on a project to where and when she works. Lawrence shared that she never knew she could feel so much and stated that, since her job is centered around emotions, motherhood has opened up her world in new ways.

She compared the emotional sensitivity of parenting to 'feeling like a blister,' saying it has made her more open and vulnerable. Lawrence added that having children has changed her life for the better and transformed her creatively. She even recommended parenthood to anyone pursuing a career in acting.

