Box Office: Jason Momoa’s highest-grossing films ranked as A Minecraft Movie surges ahead

Jason Momoa is one of the most bankable Hollywood stars of the generation. The actor has seamlessly transitioned from television stardom to blockbuster fame over the years thanks to his roles in superhero franchises and action epics. Momoa’s films have earned billions at the global box office, and his latest release, A Minecraft Movie, is only contributing more to the sum. Amid the ongoing impressive performance of the latter entry, here’s a look at his top-performing films so far.

Aquaman (2018)—USD 1.5 billion

Momoa’s solo outing as Arthur Curry in Aquaman remains his biggest box office triumph. Helmed by James Wan, the film took the DCEU to new heights, becoming the highest-grossing DC film of all time. With its underwater spectacle, mythology-rich narrative, and Momoa’s charismatic performance alongside Amber Heard, Aquaman struck a chord with audiences, pulling the abovementioned figure.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)—USD 873 million

Though his appearance in Batman v Superman was brief, Momoa’s cameo as Aquaman helped set the stage for future DCEU installments. Headlined by Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck, the film drew massive attention as the first live-action meeting of the two superheroes on the big screen.

Fast X (2023)—USD 704 million

In Fast X, Momoa played Dante Reyes, a pompous and dangerous villain. His performance was praised for elevating the stakes in the long-running Fast and Furious franchise. The film roared to global distinction, reinforcing Momoa’s status as a major box office draw outside the superhero genre.

Justice League (2017)—USD 655 million

Justice League marked Momoa’s full-fledged debut as Aquaman. While the film faced mixed reviews and behind-the-scenes setbacks, it still amassed substantial dollars. Momoa’s portrayal stood out among the ensemble cast, leading to his solo spinoff a year later.

A Minecraft Movie (2025)—USD 565 million and climbing

The most recent addition to Momoa’s box office hits, A Minecraft Movie, has already grossed over USD 565 million globally since its April 4 premiere. In this live-action adaptation of the eponymous video game, Momoa plays Garret ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison. The film is this year’s highest-grossing Hollywood title so far and the second highest-grossing film worldwide, next only to Chinese animation juggernaut Ne Zha 2.

As A Minecraft Movie continues to draw audiences, we are closely watching to see if it can crack Momoa’s top three box office holdings.

