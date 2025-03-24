Box Office: Ne Zha 2 surges 2,500 percent beyond budget; The highest-grossing animated film now challenges Titanic’s lifetime collection

China is celebrating the success of Ne Zha 2, the box office juggernaut that has impressed both domestic and international viewers since its January 29 debut. The sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha has shattered multiple collection records since its arrival and, in the process, achieved a staggering 2,537 percent return on investment, making it one of the most profitable films in history. The math was done by KoiMoi.

The film is all that movie buffs can discuss these days, and rightfully so. Critics and audiences alike have been praising Ne Zha 2, with the offering receiving an exceptional 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Enthusiastic fans have described it as “a technical and narrative triumph that exceeds expectations.” Indirectly, the film is being acclaimed as a modern animated masterpiece.

Ne Zha 2 grossed USD 5.8 million from over 125,000 screens in China on Sunday. To meet exponential demand, exhibitors had to allot 8,000 additional screens to the film on its eighth Saturday in theaters. Despite a 42.6% drop from last Saturday, the sequel remains the top-performing film in China. Pre-sales for today stand at USD 760,000, with another 1,000 screens added.

Since its Chinese New Year debut, Ne Zha 2 has amassed USD 2.06 billion in its home market alone, bringing its worldwide total to an astounding USD 2.11 billion. This makes it the highest-grossing animated film in history and the first non-English-language movie to reach such heights.

Ne Zha 2 was made on a modest USD 80 million budget, a fraction of what Hollywood ventures spend. To put this into perspective, the recently released The Wild Robot, produced on a similar budget, was a success, but its lifetime cume (USD 333 million) pales in comparison to Ne Zha 2’s global earnings.

With its unprecedented revenue surge, Ne Zha 2 is now the fifth highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and more. It is now looking to cross Titanic's USD 2.2 billion gross, which includes revenues from multiple re-releases since 1997.

We have our eyes set on Ne Zha 2 as it inches closer to the James Cameron classic. Stay tuned for updates—we’ll be the first to report them!