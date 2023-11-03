Box Office: Aankh Micholi and UT69 open to shocking numbers; Disaster Friday for Hindi Industry

The Friday of 3rd November, 2023 can be marked in history as the worst Friday for new Hindi film releases at the box office. There were 3 significant new releases, two of which are Aankh Micholi and UT69. The comedy-fantasy film starring Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur and others could only collect Rs 25 lakhs on its first day and it is still the most preferred Hindi film among new releases as the Raj Kundra starrer has managed to collect only Rs 10 lakhs. We will be analysing the third film of the week in detail in a separate article.

Aankh Micholi And UT69 Seal A Sorry Fate At The Box Office On Their Very First Day

The new Hindi releases were dead on arrival and with a start like this, their fate has been sealed. While Aankh Micholi looks to do a business of Rs 1 crore, UT69 may struggle to do Rs 50 lakhs worth of business in its full run. There is some serious analysis that needs to be done about films that are failing to even bring a few thousand people to theatres. It is as though audiences played aankh micholi (hide-and-seek) with Aankh Micholi and hid in Arthur Jail's UT69, making it difficult for Raj Kundra to find them.

The box office leader among Hindi releases this Friday was last week's release 12th Fail which has acted as a good filler for exhibitors in the dull pre-Diwali phase. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film starring Vikrant Massey is set to collect Rs 30 crores or so. It opened to numbers of just over Rs 1 crore and for it to do Rs 30 crores or even more is no joke.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Aankh Micholi Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 25 lakhs Total Rs 25 lakhs in 1 day

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of UT69 Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 10 lakhs Total Rs 10 lakhs in 1 day

Watch the Aankh Micholi and UT69 Trailers

About Aankh Micholi

A family of misfits is trying to hide some secrets from the NRI suitor and his family as they want their daughter to get married to a well-to-do NRI guy. Then a series of comical twists and turns.

About UT69

UT69 is based on Raj Kundra's harrowing experience in the Arthur Road jail

When And Where To Watch Aankh Micholi And UT69

Aankh Micholi and UT69 play at a theatre near you, now.

