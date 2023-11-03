12th Fail 1st Week Box Office: Vidhu Vinod Chopra-Vikrant Massey film packs a solid punch; Netts Rs 12 crores

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey went from strength to strength over the first week at the box office as it netted around Rs 12 crores. This is a mighty impressive number for a niche film that had limited to no appeal to begin with. The film's collections through the week were higher than the first day numbers and that's where the victory of the Vikrant Massey starrer lies.

After An Impressive Week 1 Trending, 12th Fail Seems To Better It At The Box Office In Week 2

12th Fail was the most preferred film for the Hindi language last week and that's how it will remain for the second week as well, as it faces no new competition. In all likelihood, the week 2 numbers look to be higher than week 1 and in its full run, it can get to Rs 25 crores or even Rs 30 crores if it braves Tiger 3 in Diwali. This Vidhu Vinod Chopra film is a success story and now what needs to be seen is whether it can clinch the hit verdict or not. Bigger budget films like Thank You For Coming, The Great Indian Family, Tejas and Ganapath could not do anything significant in theatres but this small film has.

12th Fail Has Acted As A Good Filler For Theatres Through The Pre-Diwali Phase

12th Fail is made on a modest budget. The theatrical share of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film is going to be higher than the budget and the non-theatrical revenue will act as the profit. 12th Fail, along with Leo, has acted as a good filler for exhibitors through the dull pre-Diwali phase. It's theatrical acceptance only proves that no film is small and theatres give every movie an equal chance to prove their mettle.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of 12th Fail Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.05 crores 2 Rs 2.40 crores 3 Rs 3 crores 4 Rs 1.20 crores 5 Rs 1.35 crores 6 Rs 1.65 crores 7 Rs 1.35 crore Total Rs 12 crore nett in 7 days

Watch the 12th Fail Trailer

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a celebration of millions of students and their tireless spirit of never giving up. It is the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma hailing from a small town in Chambal - who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt for the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. The film is not just a chronicle of one man's journey but a celebration of everyone who dared to look at failures as an opportunity to restart.

When And Where To Watch 12th Fail

12th Fail can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

