Emergency Day 8 Box Office Trends: Kangana Ranaut starrer loses steam as Sky Force takes charge

It was in the 1970s when India's the-then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared the state of emergency across the nation. Issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977. Decades later, audience witnessed the representation of Indian Emergency from the eyes of actress-politician Kangana Ranaut. Titled as Emergency, the political drama has completed eight days of its release and it has sank even more with the arrival of new film, Sky Force.

Emergency Sinks Further; Sky Force Takes A Flying Start

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency experienced a lukewarm response at the box office. Released on January 17, 2025, the historical biographical drama crossed Rs 13 crore in the first week. Now, after the release of Sky Force, Kangana-starrer, which stars the actress as India's late PM Indira Gandhi, has lost its steam on its eighth day. The aerial actioner takes over the game by grabbing more tickets on its opening day.

Emergency faced delay in its release date due to certification clearance by the CBFC last year. Despite receiving a green signal by the Censor Board later on, the film, also featuring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhry, has been witnessing state-wide protests in Punjab amid its theatrical run.

As per latest updates, extremists Sikh groups have disrupted the screenings of Emergency in several cities in the United Kingdom.

Kangana Ranaut's Box Office Fate In Last Decade

Kangana Ranaut is having a dry spell in her film career since a decade. Her last successful film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns was released in 2015. Before Emergency, Kangana worked in the action thriller, Tejas (2023), which was a flop.

Emergency In Cinemas

