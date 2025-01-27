Emergency Final Worldwide Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's movie to settle for global gross of underwhelming Rs 22 crore

Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead along with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Late Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary and others, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The movie is on the verge of leaving the cinemas.

Emergency set to wrap at disappointing Rs 22 crore; turned out a Flop

Directed by Kangana Ranaut herself, Emergency couldn't impress the audience much in the theaters. Opened to Rs 2.25 crore on Cinema Lovers Day, the political drama failed to show a healthy trend. While its opening weekend was Rs 8.75 crore, it wrapped its first week at Rs 13 crore net in India.

And now, with the arrival of Sky Force, the movie is heading to end its theatrical run at Rs 16 crore net, which is Rs 20 crore gross at the Indian box office. Like the local markets, the movie performed poorly overseas, where it grossed just Rs 2 crore.

As per estimates, Emergency is all set to wind up its global cume at Rs 22 crore gross, continuing the flop-streak of Kangana Ranaut at the box office.

Emergency performs better than Kangana's previous releases

The only saving grace for Emergency is that it showed some legs, unlike Kangana Ranaut's previous two releases, Dhaakad and Thalaivi, which were outrightly rejected by the audience. The movie received mixed-bag reactions; that's what became a major deciding factor for the audience whether to watch it or not!

However, it will be interesting to see if the political drama can find some audience and appreciation during its OTT release. Although the makers are yet to unveil its streaming release date, it is expected to arrive soon.

