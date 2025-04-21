Box Office: After Ghilli's blockbuster re-release, Sachein too puts up a super-hit show

Tamil Superstar Vijay's fever refuses to fade, whether it's a new film or a nostalgic classic. After the phenomenal response to the re-release of Ghilli, which grossed a stunning Rs 26.50 crore in India, another of Thalapathy Vijay’s beloved films has returned to theatres: the 2005 romantic comedy Sachein. And this time too, it’s not just about memories but it’s about money at the box office.

Advertisement

Ghilli, originally released in 2004, is a remake of Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster Telugu film Okkadu. The Tamil remake, a sports-action drama, was directed by Dharani. Featuring the superhit pair, Vijay and Trisha in lead roles, the re-release proved that old favorites still hold power with audiences. Riding on the wave of that massive success, Sachein hit the screens again, this time to celebrate Vijay’s legacy and offer fans more nostalgia-fueled excitement.

Directed by John Mahendran and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, Sachein stars Vijay alongside Genelia D’Souza and Bipasha Basu. It centers on Sachein and Shalini, two college students juggling friendship, love, and ego in a humorous yet poignant plot. Even though it was produced on a smaller scale than Ghilli, the re-release of Sachein has already made about Rs 7 crore in just three days and is aiming for a long-term total of Rs 13 to 15 crore.

Re-releases have clearly become a trend that’s here to stay. From Tamil blockbusters to cult Hindi romances like Sanam Teri Kasam, which surprisingly raked in Rs 43 crore during its second run, the theatre screens are getting filled with both memories and money. It appears that Thalapathy Vijay's past is laying the groundwork for his future in Tamilnadu politics as well.

Advertisement

Now that Sachein has won hearts once more, everyone's attention is on Vijay's next original movie, Jana Nayagan, which is a political action thriller starring Bobby Deol as an antagonist and Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is being crafted by H. Vinoth.

Can Sachein’s re-release break Ghilli’s re-release record of Rs 26.50 crore? After the phenomenal success of Ghilli’s re-release, Sachein is following suit with an impressive Rs 7 crore in just three days. But can it break Ghilli's record of Rs 26.50 crore? With nostalgia running high, Sachein certainly has a strong chance, let's see if it can keep up the pace! Vote now and share your thoughts! Yes, it has the potential Not likely, Ghilli is a bigger hit Maybe, if it keeps the momentum going No, Ghilli’s record is too high

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar's movie grosses SOLID Rs 220 crore through 2nd Sunday