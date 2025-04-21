Watch: Fans go gaga seeing Thalapathy Vijay outside his home as he greets them from terrace

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a fan base like none other. The actor-turned-politician has already been in the news ever since he announced stepping down from films after his upcoming last movie, Jana Nayagan. Vijay has expressed his wish to serve the people of his country as a full-time politician.

Amid all the buzz about him, Vijay recently left everyone in awe of his special gesture. Well, a huge crowd of his fans surrounded his residence in Chennai late in the night of April 20. However, the actor made sure to thank them and came out on his roof, where he greeted them with a special appearance.

Check out the video here:

In a viral video from the moment, clad in a white kurta pyjama, the actor is seen waving at his fans and giving everyone a flying kiss while the people gathered chanted his name and cheered loudly for him.

In other news, Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, has all the attention from fans since it is expected to be a befitting tribute to the actor’s successful film career all this while. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action thriller is said to have some references to his real-life transition from films to politics as well.

Moreover, if reports are to be trusted, the film is also likely to mark some special appearances by renowned filmmakers with whom Vijay has worked in the past few decades and has delivered smashing hits at the box office.

The movie is eyeing a release during Pongal 2026 and has locked on the date for January 9. Interestingly, Jana Nayagan would also clash with some other big banner films that would also make their way to the screens on the same date.

Lately, Vijay grabbed the spotlight after the Iftar ceremony he hosted in Chennai resulted in him getting a fatwa issued in his name by a Muslim governing body.

As per a report by the Free Press Journal, the Sunni Muslim body accused the actor of spoiling the spirit of Eid by inviting gamblers and alcoholics to such a pious evening, which allegedly hurt Islamic sentiments.

However, no statement in this regard was made available from Vijay’s side anytime soon.

