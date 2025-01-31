Box Office: After Kadhalikka Neramillai's low Rs 16 crore global run, Ravi Mohan looks forward to Parasakthi

Kadhalikka Neramillai arrived in theaters on January 14, 2025, coinciding with Pongal week. The Tamil romantic comedy starred Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen as the leads. Helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the latest film performed below par at the box office. It ended its theatrical run at around Rs 16.5 crore worldwide.

After Kadhalikka Neramillai; Ravi Mohan Aims For Parasakthi

Ravi Mohan, who has had a disappointing theatrical run of Kadhalikka Neramillai in January 2025, is now gearing up for Sudha Kongara's upcoming directorial, Parasakthi. In the film, The Tamil actor-politician is collaborating with actor Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in Amaran in 2024.

For the uninitiated, the political period drama film was initially shelved. Director Sudha Kongara earlier collaborated with celebrated actor Suriya after their 2020 film, Soorarai Pottru. It also had actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma in key roles. After halting the project, the filmmaker later resumed it while replacing Suriya with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead.

In Parasakthi, Ravi Mohan is cast as a main antagonist. It is speculated that Vijay Varma was supposed to play the role earlier.

More About Kadhalikka Neramillai's Box Office Performance

Coming back to Kadhalikka Neramillai, the romantic comedy earned Rs 12 crore at the Indian box office and grossed Rs 4.25 crore in international markets. The lifetime collection of Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen-starrer was recorded as Rs 16.50 crore gross in global markets. Loosely inspired by American romantic comedy, The Switch (2010), Kadhalikka Neramillai turned out to be a flop at the box office.

Advertisement

This is to note that it was Ravi Mohan's second latest underperformer after Brother. The 2024 comedy drama film tanked at the box office. With two back-to-back setbacks, Ravi should serve a successful film in near future to sustain well in the box-office race.

Meanwhile, apart from Parasakthi, Ravi Mohan is also awaiting the releases of two upcoming movies, Karathey Babu and Genie this year. While Karathey Babu will be premiered on ZEE5, Genie will be released in theaters.

Are you excited about his upcoming releases? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.