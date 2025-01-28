Kadhalikka Neramillai Tamil Nadu Box Office Update: Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen's Pongal release crosses Rs 10 crore

Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles alongside Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, T.J. Bhanu, and Lal, continues to struggle at the box office.

Kadhalikka Neramillai grosses Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu

Produced by Red Giant Movies, the Tamil romantic drama couldn't make it big at the ticket window. Released during Pongal festive week, the movie remained a disappointing performer so far. It grossed an underwhelming Rs 10 crore mark at the Kollywood box office.

In its first 10 days of release, it grossed over Rs 9.75 crore. Later, the movie added another Rs 75 lakh to the tally in the next 4 days, taking the total gross to Rs 10.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. This is a poor result for such a well-budgeted movie.

Kadhalikka Neramillai finds love in metros; flops with poor trend elsewhere

Though the movie received mixed-bag reactions from the critics and the audience, it couldn't attract the crowd much to the cinemas. It found some love in the metros and cities but failed to strike chords in the B & C centers. One of the major reasons why it failed at the box office is the blockbuster response to Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, which is set to hit Rs 55 crore very soon. Sadly, the romantic drama is all set to turn out to be another Flop for Ravi Mohan.

For the unversed, Kadhalikka Neramillai performed a little better than Ravi Mohan’s previous release, Brother, which was also a box-office dud. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ravi Mohan's comeback at the box office.

