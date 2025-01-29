Kadhalikka Neramillai Final Worldwide Box Office: Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen's movie to end run with below par Rs 16.50 crore

Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen, has recorded a poor trend at the box office. The Tamil romantic drama is now set to wind its theatrical run on a disappointing note.

Kadhalikka Neramillai to wrap with below par Rs 16.50 crore

Produced by Red Giant Movies, Kadhalikka Neramillai couldn't impress the audience much and failed to register the much-needed momentum. Released during Pongal festive week, the movie grossed over Rs 9.75 crore in its first 10 days of theatrical run.

Further, it started crawling and collected a mere Rs 75 lakh in the next four days (Republic Day weekend), in Tamil Nadu. The movie crossed the Rs 10 crore mark on Day 14 and now it is all set to wind up its box office journey at just Rs 12 crore in India.

The movie could collect a mere Rs 4.25 crore from the international markets, taking the final global cume to Rs 16.50 crore gross. This is a disappointing result for such a well-budgeted movie.

Kadhalikka Neramillai flops at the box office; got hit by Madha Gaja Raja wave

With such a poor trend, the Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen starrer flopped at the box office. Though it performed better than Ravi Mohan's last release, Brother, it is not enough to change its fate in any way.

Kadhalikka Neramillai got a major dent by the blockbuster wave of Madha Gaja Raja. For the unversed, the Vishal-Sundar C movie has already surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark, bagging a Blockbuster verdict at the box office.

