Box Office: AMC to slash ticket prices by 50 percent on Wednesdays starting in July to boost midweek attendance

In a move aimed at driving footfall to cinemas midweek, AMC Theatres has unveiled a new nationwide initiative: 50 Percent Off Wednesdays, launching on July 9, 2025. The program will be available exclusively to all AMC Stubs members, including new enrollees in the free AMC Stubs Insider tier. With spring box office numbers surging in April and May, the company is seizing the moment to make moviegoing more affordable for fans.

As part of the gig, AMC will offer a 50 percent discount off the adult evening base ticket price on all showings every Wednesday at all U.S. locations. The offer extends across standard and premium formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, PRIME, and RealD 3D, though additional format charges will apply. While some blackout dates and specific titles may be excluded, AMC anticipates wide applicability across most films and windows.

This new midweek discount joins AMC’s already popular Discount Tuesdays, which have become one of the chain’s highest-traffic days. Company executives are hopeful that 50 Percent Off Wednesdays will mirror that success by attracting value-seeking moviegoers and reinforcing midweek cinema attendance.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron explained the timing behind the initiative, saying the company had long wanted to offer lucrative discounts but waited until the industry showed signs of a consistent recovery. “We’ve spent years upgrading the moviegoing experience—from better seating and premium screen formats to improved food and beverage options,” he said. “Now that the box office is showing real momentum, we’re in a position to also make it more affordable.”

Aron added that Discount Tuesdays proved how important value can be in driving attendance, noting that a significant portion of their audience actively seeks cost-effective entertainment options. With Wednesdays joining the lineup, AMC hopes to sustain that midweek momentum through the rest of 2025.

AMC Stubs members — currently 36 million strong — can join the program for free via the AMC app, website, or in person at any theater. Membership comes with perks like reward points, birthday specials, exclusive deals, and now, half price Wednesdays.

With the box office trending upward and a packed release slate ahead, AMC’s latest pricing strategy may be just what the industry needs to keep seats occupied throughout the week.

