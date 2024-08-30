Remedy Entertainment, the company behind famous Alan Wake, Control, and Max Payne games, has made a 180 degree turn in how they had originally intended to find a way of transitioning their games into television and films. AMC, the cable network that is known for constructing its schedule around popularity such as Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead, is no longer one of the companies they are working with. However, they have collaborated with Annapurna, a creative company in film and television.

In 2022, AMC purchased the rights needed to create a TV series about the events of Alan Wake. However, due to a lack of information and ACH being inactive for a while AMCs rights to the Alan Wake franchise fell into oblivion. It was for the better however since now 9:0 no more Annapurna was able to get a chance to take over the project. As for Thomas Puha, communications director of Remedy, it was a fact that the transition went well and conflicts were present.

Currently, Annapurna is in charge of bringing the Alan Wake and Control games to TV series. The creative director of Remedy, Sam Lake, shared his enthusiasm about these new directions. He said that all the scrolling integrating, both their direction and that of the other platforms, can do with calling out working with Annapurna games in the future.

It is not just only adaptations that are unnaturally drawn to Annapurna. They are even financing the development of Control 2 which means that Remedy will not lose the executive control or the publishing rights to the sequel. This partnership takes a new turn for Remedy as it provides new possibilities for telling their stories differently.

Although the news of the Alan Wake TV series with AMC getting canceled may be clear-cut, some fans may find this collaboration with Annapurna more promising. Because Alan Wake 2 was praised in October 2023 and considering the new options brought about by Annapurna, there are great prospects for the projects of remedy. They will be imagining and itching to know how these games will be adapted and made in other formats. Let's for instance consider a film about Alan Wake.

