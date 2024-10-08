OPINION: Digging deep into ‘Gehraiyaan’ of Ananya Panday’s career and how she has realized her potential

Years ago, most of us felt that Ananya Panday was just another star kid who was launched by Karan Johar. Even CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane did. Unlike the initial few movies, Ananya is shining with the choices of scripts that she has picked in recent times. The actress is also improving her acting skills. Ananya’s recent projects like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae, and CTRL speak a lot about her understanding of roles. Let’s dig deep into the ‘Gehraaiyaan’ of her career and how she is slowly understanding her assignment.

After making her debut in Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday was introduced to a round-table interview in which she came up with a new definition of struggle. How can I not talk about her remark, which turned into a meme a few years ago? The young actress equated success with celebrities’ appearances on Koffee With Karan by referring to her father, Chunky Panday’s struggle.

A few years later, the CTRL actress showed signs of maturity to some extent while acknowledging how she blurted out her perspective on struggle back then. Ananya’s latest promotions have changed my mind about her, at least to some extent because of how candid she is. The Call Me Bae star is in the learning process, and there is nothing wrong with that.

“I cringe at myself all the time. I think I have gotten better looking at myself on screen,” Ananya said in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay. Yes, she has evolved since Shakun Batra offered her the role of Deepika Padukone’s on-screen sister, Tia, in Gehraiyaan. That’s what she is good at. Her ability to connect with contemporary themes that resonate with the current generation, be it her characters dealing with complex relationships, being a strong support for her friends, or navigating life in the influencer era.

Ananya’s performance as Tia in Gehraiyaan stands out in a sequence when she learns about her fiance, Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), having an affair. The intensity in her eyes is also visible in a confrontation scene from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In the 2023 film, Ananya, as Ahana Singh, is portrayed as a great friend to Imaad Ali and Neil Pareira (Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav), especially for how she pitches a business plan.

CTRL, her latest project, is another example of her improved performances. In Motwane's directorial, she experiments with the layers of her character’s dealings with AI.

I can surely admire Ananya for not “accepting” Arjun Reddy as a character on Koffee With Karan in 2022 and admitting she would not date a guy like him. Her approach to not aligning herself with Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, for that matter, reflects her understanding of characters.

It is refreshing to see Ananya working actively on her career. The Call Me Bae star is the hero when she is handed the reign to lead projects about social media and new-age relationships. While the actress has a long way to go, she has the potential to be the next star of her generation. Let her be, shall we?

