Box Office: After scaring audiences with his role of Danger Lanka in Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor aims to woo audiences with Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun Kapoor has had more rough patches in his career as an actor than smooth sails since his 2012 Bollywood debut. The actor, however, managed to turn the tide by playing menacing Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again recently, giving him a much-needed critical boost. Now, he’s shifting gears from an intense action film to a lighthearted urban comedy with Mere Husband Ki Biwi, set for release this Friday. But can this film prove that he has what it takes to carry a project on his own?

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, for the record, is a quirky, modern-day romance set in Delhi, featuring Arjun alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The story follows Ankur (Kapoor), who finds himself in an unpredictable love triangle. The film promises a mix of romance, comedy, and plenty of awkwardly hilarious moments as Kapoor’s character navigates the complications of love and fate.

For Kapoor, the film is more than just another release — it's a litmus test. While Singham Again gave him visibility and appreciation in a multistarrer action spectacle, Mere Husband Ki Biwi puts him front and center. The imperative question is whether audiences will turn up to see him lead a film, especially in a genre where he has previously had mixed results. His past attempts at rom-coms like Mubarakan fared reasonably well, but sustaining momentum in Bollywood requires consistency.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi also faces a challenge from Chhaava, which is currently ruling the box office. The Vicky Kaushal-led historical epic has been pulling in strong numbers since its February 14 debut and is expected to stay at the top of its game in its second week. The audiences venturing to theaters already committed to watching another major release doesn’t sound good for Kapoor's film.

Despite the challenge, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has the ingredients for success: a strong cast, and a fun, relatable premise. If the film can strike the right balance of humor and heart, it might just give Arjun Kapoor the solo hit he needs. All eyes are definitely on the film’s release to see whether it can aid the actor in becoming a dependable leading man.

Are you planning on catching the movie in theaters near you this weekend? Do let us know!