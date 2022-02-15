Box Office: Badhaai Do puts up a better Monday than its first Friday, courtesy Valentine's Day

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do had a steady Monday hold courtesy, Valentine’s Day. It recorded better numbers than it did on its first day, which shows that the film is getting appreciation from its target audiences. If Valentine’s day factor is waved off, we can say the film would have dropped 25% from its Friday levels which would also mean a steady trend. But given the low levels of day 1, it is coming from, a much stronger Valentine’s day number was expected.



The numbers that Badhaai Do fetches on Tuesday will give us an indication of where the film is heading as far as lifetime numbers are concerned. Badhaai Do’s target would be to reach the numbers that a post-pandemic taboo film like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui did, although Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was a bigger film and had the added benefit of holding late-night shows, which Badhaai Do is deprived of, in major centers. If Badhaai Do can have a Rs. 1.25cr nett on Tuesday, it will be safe to say that the film will collect more than Rs. 20cr nett in its lifetime run.

Rs. 20cr is in no way a threshold to indicate the success of the film. But given the way films have trended post the Covid-19 pandemic, makers would take it positively.



The day-wise collections of Badhaai Do are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 1.60cr

Day 2 – Rs. 2.65cr

Day 3 – Rs. 3.40cr

Day 4 – Rs. 1.80cr

Total: Rs. 9.45cr nett



Written by Rishil Jogani

