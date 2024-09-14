Bollywood has always had a close relationship with the world of fashion, with actresses setting new and gasp-worthy trends. However, special moments arise when two or more divas wear the same or similar looks—leading to fashion face-offs that we are always excited about. Such a moment occurred recently when two of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar, both donned similar red Sabyasachi suits to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration hosted by the Ambani family.

Let's zoom right in and take a closer look at their outfits to see how they each styled their ensembles and who wins this face-off.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in a vibrant red suit:

Kareena Kapoor Khan always knows how to turn heads with her fashion choices, especially when it comes to her ethnic wear. We’re head-over-heels in love with her latest look. She opted for a vibrant red suit, which helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves while also elongating her frame. The classy pick, elegantly crafted by one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion maestros, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, also made the Crew actress’ complexion glow and pop.

The ensemble featured a full-sleeved and calf-length kurta with a high neckline that gave a stylish and sophisticated look. Even the hemline of the kurta and the border of the neckline were laden with shimmery and intricate gold embroidery work. It was paired with matching ankle-length and fitted churidar pants. She also completed the look with a heavily embellished dupatta adorned with a layered bandhej gold border.

Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her look with matching gold sandals, giving it a rather well-harmonized appeal. She also added extra bling to the look with statement-worthy gold chandelier-like earrings with dangling embellishments. Even her subtle makeup look and high bun hairstyle were visibly on point, and we are so obsessed with her fiery style.

Bhumi Pednekar looked just awesome in a bright red suit:

Bhumi Pednekar is a true fashion queen, always making us gasp with her stunning ensembles. This is especially true for her ethnic wear, and her latest look is no exception. The incomparable look featured a bright red suit, which was delicately crafted by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The pretty hue of the suit looked perfect against her complexion. We also loved the flowing silhouette of the simply elegant ensemble.

The stylish suit featured a full-sleeved and ankle-length kurta with a high neckline. Further, to elevate the look, the edge of the long kurta and the border of the neckline were decorated with lines of gold embroidery and mirror work. This was paired with ankle-length, ruched churidar pants. She completed the look with a matching dupatta featuring detailed brocade work and draped from the back, elevating the look.

Bhumi accessorized the look with pointed-toe red pumps and added some glam to the outfit with elegant jhumkas and matching rings on her fingers. She opted for a radiant makeup look with matte lipstick and a bun hairstyle with a sleek and smooth backcombed base, adorned with a traditional gajra.

The final verdict:

This bright red kurta set donned by both divas featured their own personal touch. The Sabyasachi ensemble elevated levels of elegance with its ethnic yet pretty color. On the contrary, let's not just forget the difference between the two outfits besides the styling of the dupatta. Kareena's dupatta had a Bandhej print and she tucked it on her shoulder, whereas Bhumi's dupatta was styled like a cloak on the back and had a brocade texture.

Even their luxurious accessory choices were equally on fleek. However, we truly believe that the winner of this round is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her entire outfit was put together beautifully with just the right gold accessories, and we don’t think we’ll ever get over this regal display of pure fashion fabulousness.

So, do you agree with us? What are your thoughts on this face-off? Who, according to you, is the winner of this face-off? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

