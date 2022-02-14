Box Office: Badhaai Do packs a respectable weekend figure; Shows an encouraging trend

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do showed an upward trend over the weekend to put up a respectable weekend figure given the current scenario. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do deals with the taboo subject of homosexuality and the growth over the weekend shows that there is some sort of appreciation that the film has found. The trend over the weekend is the best since the first Covid-19 outbreak and shows the audience’s willingness to visit theatres if the content is up to the mark.



Badhaai Do opened to dismal Day 1 numbers of Rs. 1.60 cr nett. The film sprung a surprise with a 60% growth on Saturday to accumulate Rs. 2.65 cr nett on its second day. The best single day collections for the film came on Sunday as it breached Rs. 3.40 cr nett to pack a respectable weekend cume of Rs. 7.65cr. The film grew exponentially despite late night shows being unavailable in most centres, which contribute significantly to box office numbers. The loss over the weekend can range from Rs. 1cr to Rs. 1.5cr. With Valentine’s Day today, the numbers are expected to be steady and on par with Saturday numbers to have a 4 day extended weekend in the north of Rs. 10cr. If the film can come close to a post pandemic taboo film like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is a bigger film with a stronger face value and a film with no late night restrictions in most centres, it will be a good result for this film.

One thing we can deduce from Badhaai Do is that the sequel factor doesn’t kick in for films which don’t have a strong television presence. Badhaai Ho, which was a blockbuster theatrically, didn’t do that well on television and thus, Badhaai Ho was treated more like a standalone film than a sequel to a blockbuster film.



Rajkummar Rao has etched his name in the history books for being the actor who resumed box office not once but twice, with Roohi and now Badhaai Do. The weekend trend of Badhaai Do is a relief for the Bollywood industry as it shows that all audience is not lost and Hindi feature films continue to be the first choice up North.



Written by Rishil Jogani

