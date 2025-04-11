Box Office: Basil Joseph’s track record boosts Marana Mass to Rs 90 lakh on Day 1; limited screens and mixed word-of-mouth hold it back

Not every film needs a big star cast to get noticed but sometimes a familiar face with a consistent track record is enough to draw attention. That’s exactly what happened with the dark comedy film Marana Mass, where Basil Joseph’s presence sparked curiosity despite a competitive release. The word on the street? Mixed. And that’s had a direct impact on collections. On Day 1, the film managed Rs 90 lakh at the Kerala box office. However, early estimates for Day 2 suggest a slight drop in numbers, which is never a great sign during a competitive holiday weekend.

Known for directing hits like Minnal Murali and notable acting gigs as the main lead in Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Falimy, Basil brought both charm and expectations to this dark comedy. Directed by Shiva Prasad, Marana Mass takes a bizarre yet intriguing route, placing a bunch of eccentric characters on a bus along with a serial killer. The film attempts to blend black humor with thriller elements, and while the concept is offbeat and the visuals are stylish, the response has been far from unanimous.



Part of the problem lies in the tough competition with Superstar Mammotty's Bazooka and youthful flik Alappuzha Gymkhana, two very different films, both raking up over Rs 3 crore on their opening day. Alappuzha Gymkhana, in fact, has started to overtake Bazooka by Day 2, driven by strong youth appeal and positive word-of-mouth. Bazooka, meanwhile, benefits from Mammootty's massive fanbase and traditional commercial appeal. On the other hand, Marana Mass, with fewer screens and no major hype machine behind it, has been struggling to break through.

That said, the game isn’t over. With a long weekend still in play and a Monday holiday around the corner, Marana Mass could yet find an audience. Stranger things have happened at the box office. Sometimes, all it takes is one viral scene, one trending moment, or just the right crowd to finally get the laughs rolling and Box Office ticking.

