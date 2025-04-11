Good Bad Ugly Malaysia Box Office Day 2 Pre-Sales: Ajith Kumar's film mints RM 341K till 10 PM IST on April 10

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s hold on Malaysian moviegoers continues to remain rock solid. His latest outing, Good Bad Ugly, has registered an impressive RM 341K (approx. 6 crores) in Day 2 pre-sales as of 10 PM IST on April 10. That’s a great achievement, considering the competition and the limited promotions leading up to the release.

While Ajith is no stranger to strong overseas box office performance, especially in Malaysia, where he commands a cult-like following, this film once again proves that the actor's appeal transcends borders. Just for comparison, his previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, had clocked over 10,000 tickets in advance bookings for Day 2 at the same reporting time, and Good Bad Ugly is now chasing that benchmark closely.

What makes this number even more striking is the fact that Good Bad Ugly is currently battling mixed reviews. Despite the critical reception being lukewarm, the advance sales show that Ajith’s star power that relies on his loyal fanbase is pretty strong. The pairing of Ajith and Trisha, which has been a hit in the past, also seems to have struck a nostalgic chord with audiences. And GV Prakash's enchanting background score does the rest of the needful.

Malaysia has long been one of Ajith’s strongest overseas markets, and the pattern seems to be holding. From Thunivu and Viswasam to Vidaamuyarchi, the Tamil superstar has consistently pulled in sizable crowds even with mixed reviews. And now, Good Bad Ugly appears poised to carry that streak forward.

With a long weekend ahead, thanks to Saturday, Sunday, and the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday on Monday, trade experts are expecting a healthy jump in both occupancy and walk-in sales. If this momentum continues, Good Bad Ugly could well be on its way to surpassing the half-a-million mark in Malaysia by early next week.

For Ajith fans, the message is loud and clear: no matter how the content is, Ajith is likely to hit out of the park.

