Tamil star Ajith Kumar, with 62 successful films under his belt, is hoping to make a strong comeback with his 63rd movie, Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Trisha, Sunil, and others. But following the underperformance of his last film, Vidaamuyarchi, questions are swirling around whether Good Bad Ugly will live up to expectations.

Earlier, Pongal released Vidaamuyarchi had a promising opening, grossing ₹25.50 crore on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu, but it quickly fell behind, grossing less than ₹140 crore globally by the time it wrapped up its theatrical run. With a budget hovering around ₹200 crore, this box-office failure has left fans stunned, while film analysts felt uncertain about Ajith’s next move. After the dismal performance of Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith's next film Good Bad Ugly comes with a hefty price tag, as it has to prove the star's detractors wrong and perform well at the Box Office.

Guess what, high-budget films require powerful promotional campaigns to achieve box-office success. The problem, however, is that as of now, there has been minimal promotion for Good Bad Ugly, even though the release is only ten days away. Ajith’s involvement in a racing championship has left the team’s promotional efforts stagnating earlier. And the very same pattern is also repeating for this new film. With no songs or major trailers creating buzz, defiintely Ajith needs to jump into the scene now to make things work.

Recently, the fate of Veera Dheera Sooran, a film with a great concept but failed to make an impact despite positive reviews, has proved how lack of marketing affects the fate of movies. At the same time, films like L2: Empuraan have benefited from a solid promotional push for weeks before its release. The Mohanlal starrer is now on track to cross ₹200 crore gross Box Office collection very soon.

On a brighter note, Good Bad Ugly has a relatively short runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes, which could work in its favor, as audiences are now gravitating toward impactful narratives that would need only two hours of their time.

