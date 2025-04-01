Box Office: Samantha’s first production film Subham teaser released, high expectations soar

From acting as a leading lady to bankrolling a film, starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking the tinsel town by storm once again. Known for her stellar performances in blockbusters like A Aa, Oh Baby, and Majili, the actress has now set her sights on the business side of cinema with her own production company, Tralala Moving Pictures. And her first production venture, Subham, sort of a horror comedy, has already created a buzz ever since the teaser got dropped.

The teaser for Subham dropped the other day and quickly hit over 1 million views. With a runtime of just 1 minute and 56 seconds, the teaser packs an intriguing punch. The film is directed by Praveen Kandregula, who delivered a talking point movie like Cinema Bandi earlier, and waiting for his second movie Paradha to release.

The film features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shriya Kontham in lead roles, with a compelling background score by Vivek Sagar. What stands out is the fresh plot: a newly married couple and the bride’s obsession with television serials on their first night as well. In the end, it looks like the girl is taken over by a ghost after she stares into the TV for a long time. This unique premise has already captured attention, as it looks like the audience is in for a comic ride in theatres.

Though the plot may be unconventional, Samantha’s sharp sense of the market and audience trends will likely ensure Subham's success. With her expertise in promoting a film, especially with such a heavy understanding of social media, surely the star heroine knows how to land the movie at the box office. Though many thought that the film would have an OTT release, the makers clarified with the teaser that it's coming to the silver screen first.

On the other hand, Samantha is also working on Maa Inti Bangaram, another project where she is both the lead actress and producer. Directed by Nandini Reddy, this film adds to her growing presence as a producer in the industry.

Advertisement

Additionally, Samantha is filming Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a six-episode fantasy series for Netflix, which promises to be another exciting venture. With stars like Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal alongside her, this series is bound to grab attention worldwide.

ALSO READ: MAD Square Box Office Update: After crossing Rs 50 crore worldwide in 4 days, why have makers slashed ticket prices? READ ON