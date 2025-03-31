Suriya’s selfie moment with Trisha, Jyotika and Ramya Krishnan breaks the internet; see VIRAL PIC

Some reunions in the Indian film industry come as a surprise. Recently, Trisha Krishnan, Jyotika, and Ramya Krishnan met after a long time and shared some heartfelt moments. However, Suriya’s presence at this rare gathering stole the spotlight.

Trisha took to her Instagram handle to share photos from the get-together. In one picture, she posed alongside Jyotika and Ramya Krishnan. However, in another, Suriya made a special appearance, capturing a selfie with everyone who was part of the memorable reunion.

Take a look at the photos below:

Coming to their work front, Trisha Krishnan last featured in Vidaamuyarchi, an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film focuses on the life of a husband's intense quest to rescue his kidnapped wife. Ajith Kumar played the lead role, with Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in supporting roles.

Trisha is now set to appear in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which is slated for release on April 10, 2025. She is also part of Suriya 45 and Vishwambhara, adding to her list of upcoming projects.

Jyotika, on the other hand, was last seen in Netflix’s Dabba Cartel. Created by Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Gaurav Kapur, Vishnu Menon, and Akanksha Seda, the series tells the story of women running a drug cartel under the disguise of a food delivery service. The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.

Meanwhile, Suriya recently grabbed attention with a song from Retro. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. He is also working on Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji. The film is currently in production. He was last seen in Kanguva, which turned out to be a box-office debacle. The movie featured Bobby Deol as the antagonist and also had Karthi playing a cameo role.

Are you excited about these stars and their upcoming projects? Please let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.