Salaar Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Prabhas film closes over 600Cr Globally

After five weeks of release, Salaar has almost exhausted its box office run. The film was released digitally on Netflix last week and will add some lakhs to its total. The Prashant Neel helmed actioner, headlined by Prabhas, has grossed Rs. 488 crore at the Indian box office and another USD 15.15 million (Rs. 127 crore) internationally for a worldwide gross of Rs. 615 crore.

Salaar ended up as the fifth highest-grossing film of the year at the Indian box office in 2023 while in terms of worldwide, it was sixth just a hair behind Leo. Overall, the film is the tenth highest-grossing film ever at the Indian box office, pushing Baahubali: The Beginning out of the top ten. For the Telugu film industry, it is a distant third behind two SS Rajamouli films, Baahubali 2 and RRR.

Salaar performed best in Nizam, which is Prabhas' stronghold, emerging as the third highest-grossing film ever in the territory. The next best performance came for the Hindi dubbed version, which put strong numbers in North India and Karnataka. The rest of South India underperformed in the film including Andhra Pradesh, which ended up below Waltair Veeraya last year.

Internationally, the film did well in North America, where more than half of its collection came from. Australia also fared well but everywhere else was a downer.

The final box office collections of Salaar are as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 106.50 crore (Rs. 61 crore share)

Ceeded - Rs. 29.50 crore (Rs. 19.50 crore share)

Andhra - Rs. 83.50 crore (Rs. 48 crore share)

AP/TS - Rs. 219.50 crore (Rs. 128.50 crore share)

Karnataka - Rs. 45.75 crore (Rs. 22 crore share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 24.25 crore (Rs. 10 crore share)

Kerala - Rs. 17.25 crore (Rs. 6.50 crore share)

North India - Rs. 182.25 crore (Rs. 82 crore share)

India - Rs. 489 crore (Rs. 249 crore share)

United States - USD 7,300,000

Canada - USD 1,240,000

Middle East - USD 2,790,000

Australia - USD 1,150,000

Nepal - USD 400,000

Malaysia - USD 250,000

Singapore - USD 210,000

New Zealand - USD 140,000

Rest of Asia - USD 150,000

United Kingdom - USD 790,000

Europe - USD 500,000

Rest of World - USD 225,000

Overseas - USD 15,150,000 / Rs. 127 crore (Rs. 55 crore share)

Worldwide - Rs. 616 crore (Rs. 304 crore share)

NOTE: The Hindi dubbed version of the film was artificially inflated as a huge amount of ticket cutting/feeding was done. Ticket cutting/feeding involves the practice of recording box office sales without an actual audience presence during screenings. The extent of this manipulation is said to be around Rs. 50 crore in gross revenue. For the purpose of this story, we have opted to present the billed amount as it is, leaving readers to form their own judgments on the matter.



