Arjun Ustara: Vishal Bhardwaj shares 'TERRIFIC' update on working with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri: ‘Why did I not…’

Renowned lyricist and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is set to delight fans with his next, titled Arjun Ustara. Led by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the period drama is one of the promising upcoming ventures that has everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, the Haider director recently shared the update from the sets and shared excitement about working with both.

While speaking with Midday, Vishal Bhardwaj recently talked about his upcoming period drama, which is currently being shot. The film was initially being planned with the late actor Irrfan Khan, but now Shahid Kapoor has stepped into the role. He expressed happiness about his fourth collaboration with the Kabir Singh actor after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

Reflecting on the collaboration, he shared, “Both of us are excited to come back together. The shooting has been terrific.” In addition to this, he also heaped praise on Triptii Dimri and talked about their maiden collaboration, stating, “Triptii is so lovely, and such a fine actor. This is the first time I’m working with Nana Patekar, and I’ve been thinking, ‘Why did I not work with him before?’”

Apart from being a terrific filmmaker, Bhardwaj is also an exemplary music composer. During the conversation, he noted a renewed interest in the value that music contributes to a movie today. He explained his point by mentioning the time when a film would become a hit because of a successful song in it.

He then emphasized that later came a time when no matter how hit the songs were, a bad film wouldn’t work even if the songs were good. However, he believes that the same time has come back again– a film works if the songs are a hit– and gave Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba as an example, whose steps became a rage, ultimately leading to massive interest in the movie. “I don’t know if that’s true,” he said on a concluding note.

It was earlier this year in January that Shahid Kapoor started shooting for Arjun Ustara. He had also posted a picture on his social media from the mahurat shot. Backed by Sajid Nadiawala, the film features Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. It is set to release later this year on December 5, 2025.